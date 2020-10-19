Short Interest in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Increases By 35.8%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,919,234. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 7,693.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $41,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

