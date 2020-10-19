Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 32.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $7.88 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter.

