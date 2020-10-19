Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Increases By 38.1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 624.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $24.89 on Monday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

