Short Interest in Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Rises By 20.6%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of INPCF remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Monday. Input Capital has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

