Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 39.1%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
KSPHF opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.50.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
