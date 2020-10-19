Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 39.1%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

KSPHF opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast and Glubes tablets for diabetes; Epoetin Alfa BS injection for the treatment of renal anemia; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia in patients on dialysis; Mitiglinide for treating Type 2 diabetes mellitus; and RECTABUL, a rectal foam product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

