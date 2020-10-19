Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declines By 24.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 28,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 1,848,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 228,638 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

