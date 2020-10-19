Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 23.9%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 207,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.62. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.