Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Increases By 29.6%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.62. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,912. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.