Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rises By 30.6%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

PVBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,284. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

