Short Interest in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Decreases By 16.4%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $75,556,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

RDFN stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

