Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Declines By 20.5%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RELV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,623. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Reliv International has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

