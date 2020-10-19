Short Interest in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Expands By 35.8%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,086 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

