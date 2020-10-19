Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 27.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSDOY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CLSA lowered Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

