Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 27.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SSDOY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $83.27.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
