Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Declines By 20.2%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 1,445,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,845.7 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

SVKEF remained flat at $$9.38 during trading on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.