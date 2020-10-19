Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 26.9%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

