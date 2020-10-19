Short Interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Grows By 37.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,310,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 45,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

