Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Drops By 24.6%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
UNB opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.79.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
