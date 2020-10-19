Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Grows By 37.1%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 555,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 213.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 251,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71,940 shares during the period.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,237. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.