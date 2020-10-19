Short Interest in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Increases By 35.8%

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 53.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $710.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

