Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rises By 40.1%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,690,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 31,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.