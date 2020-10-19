Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Decreases By 24.7%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.97 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

