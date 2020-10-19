Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$43.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

SSSAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

