Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 301,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE:SI opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

