Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SI stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik acquired 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

