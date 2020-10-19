Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 759,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

