Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of SKX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,004,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

