Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SKREF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. 60,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,419. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

