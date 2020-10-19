Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Bank of America

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $18,491,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.