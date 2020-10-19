SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMBK opened at $14.32 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

