SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SMGI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
SMG Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.