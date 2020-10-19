Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells £376,048.75 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,560.71 ($20.39).

Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

