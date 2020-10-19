Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNAP opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

