Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,263. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

In other news, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $86,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,546 shares in the company, valued at $52,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

