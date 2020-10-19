Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.
Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,263. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.
