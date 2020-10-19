Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

SUNS opened at $13.37 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $141,396.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,709 shares of company stock valued at $193,396 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

