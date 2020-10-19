Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.39. 51,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

