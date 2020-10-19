S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $11.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.70. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

