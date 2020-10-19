SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Trimmed by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,742,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.00. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.