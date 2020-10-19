SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF makes up about 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 1.43% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

