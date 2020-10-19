SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Short Interest Update

SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPEC stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Monday. SpectralCast has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

SpectralCast Company Profile

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

