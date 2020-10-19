SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Short Interest Update

SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SPEC stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Monday. SpectralCast has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
SpectralCast Company Profile
