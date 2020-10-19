Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.