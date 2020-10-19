Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 499,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

