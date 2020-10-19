SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.28

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $87.89, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

