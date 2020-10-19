Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities in the future. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders with dividend payments (a hike of 1.4% in the quarterly dividend was announced in July 2020) enhances its attractiveness. Notably, the company temporarily halted its share buyback activities. Cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity also might help it overcome the pandemic-related difficulties. Cost savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020. Meanwhile, in the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter and 2020.”

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.93.

SWK opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $180.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.