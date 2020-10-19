Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Starboard Value Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 20th. Starboard Value Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SVACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Starboard Value Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.88.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

