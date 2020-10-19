STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.66%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

