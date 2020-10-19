Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -23.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.