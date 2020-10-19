Stephens Begins Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

