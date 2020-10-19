Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target to $1.50

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Shares of NYSE SB remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,034. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

