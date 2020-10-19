Stifel Nicolaus Increases Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Price Target to $9.50

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

