Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $17.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.00. 13,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $657.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.